Bartolome Esteban Murillo, Spanish baroque painter, gets the Google Doodle treatment

The 17th-century Spanish baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo is being celebrated Thursday with a more modern artwork -- the Google Doodle.

Google's logo features Murillo's oil painting "Two Women at a Window," created in the late 1650s.

The work shows two aristocratic Spanish women looking out of an open window, one hiding a smirk.

Murillo, known of his religious paintings, produced realist paintings for several religious orders in 17th-century Spain, including the Franciscans, and helped to create an art school in Seville.

Today, his work is featured in several of the world's most-visited art galleries, including the Museo del Prado in Madrid and St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum.

"Renowned for his independent spirit, Murillo cultivated his own style of painting, incorporating Flemish and Venetian influences and evolving throughout his career," Google said.

The search engine's celebration of Murillo will be seen by internet users in several European countries, as well as China, India and Australia.

It coincides with an exhibition of his work, which opens Friday at Seville's Museum of Fine Arts.

Murillo joins a long list of eminent figures to have received the Google Doodle treatment -- recent weeks have featured Native American engineer Mary G. Ross, martial arts pioneer Mestre Bimba and American children's television personality Fred Rogers.