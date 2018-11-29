Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Serena Williams wins second straight Wimbledon title: CNN World Sport at 25

With how dominant she's been, and for how long, it's easy to forget the beginning of Serena Williams's caree...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 6:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 6:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With how dominant she's been, and for how long, it's easy to forget the beginning of Serena Williams's career.

That is, until you remember that her career started off with dominance as well.

Grand Slam Tournaments

Professional tennis

Serena Williams

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports figures

Tennis

Tennis events

Wimbledon Championships

Serena won the first of her 23 grand slam singles title in 1999 and achieved the career grand slam of all four majors at the Australian Open in 2003 -- giving her the "Serena Slam" as the holder of all four titles at the same time.

She hadn't yet successfully defended a title but at Wimbledon later that year she met sister Venus in the final for the second year in a row.

Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-2 for her fifth grand slam title in six events -- all against her sister.

"It wasn't easy, I'll tell you," Williams told CNN's Patrick Snell.

"It was a good three-set match, it was over two hours of play, so it was fun."

Watch Serena's 2003 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Community Events