Los que se van y los que llegan: 6 gráficas para entender el estado de la migración en México

(CNN) - México se encuentra en medio de una situación complicada debido a la llegada masiva de migrantes centroamericanos de la caravana que buscan llegar a Estados Unidos.

Esto ha provocado una división en la sociedad entre quienes rechazan y quienes respaldan a los migrantes, lo que se ha notado principalmente en la ciudad fronteriza de Tijuana, donde se han registrado protestas a favor y en contra de la caravana.

El número de personas que conforman la llamada caravana migrante es de 8.247, dijo el domingo la Secretaría de Gobernación (Interior). De estas, 7.417 se encuentran en el estado de Baja California, ubicadas en los municipios de Mexicali y Tijuana.

Además, la dependencia dijo que unos 11.000 migrantes centroamericanos han sido devueltos a sus países de origen desde el 19 de octubre por el Instituto Nacional de Migración de México.

Un grupo de migrantes centroamericanos, la mayoría de Honduras, descansa en Tijuana, México, en la frontera con Estados Unidos. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)

Pero, ¿cuál es la situación de la migración hacia y desde México? ¿Cuántos refugiados recibe México y cuántos mexicanos solicitan refugio en otros países? ¿Cuánto dinero recibe el país en función de las remesas que envían sus migrantes?

En 2017, México fue el segundo mayor país de origen de migrantes internacionales con 13 millones, por 16,6 millones de la India, según cifras de la ONU.

Además, el corredor México-Estados Unidos es por gran diferencia el principal corredor migratorio del planeta.

Migrantes centroamericanos en camino a Tijuana. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)

Asimismo, México fue el cuarto país que más remesas recibió en 2016, 28.500 millones de dólares, según el Banco Mundial.

En contraste, el país fue el quinto del continente americano con más migrantes internacionales en 2017, 1.224.000, que equivalen apenas al 0,9 de su población total, de acuerdo con la ONU.

En cuanto a refugiados, México había recibido en 2017, 9.017 personas refugiadas o en situación de refugiadas, mientras que en el mismo periodo, 11.677 mexicanos eran refugiados en otros países, según cifras del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados.

Migrantes en Tijuana hacen fila para recibir comida en un refugio temporal. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Estas son seis gráficas que explican la situación de la migración en México.

Los movimientos migratorios entre dos países son conocidos como "corredores bilaterales". El mayor corredor bilateral en 2017 fue el de México y Estados Unidos, según el reporte "International Migration Report 2017" de la ONU.

Estados Unidos acogió el 98% de todas las personas nacidas en México (12,7%) que residen en el extranjero, de acuerdo con el reporte.

