Evacuation orders, flash flood watches for areas burned by California wildfires

Flash flood watches and evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for parts of California scorched by recent wildfires, as possible thunderstorms threatened to increase the risk of mudslides and debris flows in those areas.

In Southern California, Cal Fire of Riverside County issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities affected by the Holy Fire, which burned more than 22,000 acres earlier this year. This order was initially a voluntary one, but was changed to a mandatory order because of the projected amount of rainfall, officials said.

Accidents, disasters and safety California California wildfires Continents and regions Fires Natural disasters North America Severe weather Southwestern United States The Americas United States Weather Wildfires Floods and flooding

Orange County Fire Authority announced a flash flood watch and ordered voluntary evacuations for homes located in Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon, and in the Mystic Oaks/El Cariso areas, which were also scorched by the Holy Fire.

Orange County fire stations were offering residents sand and sandbags.

The National Weather Service Sacramento also issued a flash flood watch for burned parts of Northern California, including areas where the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire, the Camp Fire, raged for more than two weeks this month, killing 88 people.

A flash flood watch was also in effect through Thursday morning for communities scorched by the Mendocino Complex and Carr fires, which each burned hundreds of thousands of acres

"Ash, mud, and debris flows will be possible with heavy rain," the weather service posted on Twitter.

Up to 2 inches of rain is expected throughout Northern California over the next 24 hours, said CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward. Up to three inches of rain are possible in some areas, according to Taylor.