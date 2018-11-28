Democrats, here's one reason not to celebrate

The results of the Senate runoff election in Mississippi will throw some cold water on Democrats' excitement about November's "blue wave" midterm elections. Though many questioned the implications of the early election results, since November 6 the enormity of the Democratic victory has become clear. The party has already picked up 39 seats in the House, with a 40th seat still possible.

Republicans lost a Senate seat in Arizona, while in the Texas Senate race, Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke performed extremely well in conservative parts of the state despite his loss. Of the 111 million votes cast for House candidates, which exceeded the 1974 midterm record of 8.7 million votes, Democrats won 53.1%. Democrats are rightly pointing to the results as a massive blow to President Trump. They now control the House of Representatives and will have a formidable platform from which to investigate the White House and push new legislative initiatives.

Government and public administration Government organizations - US Politics US Congress US Senate Donald Trump Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government bodies and offices Legislation Political Figures - US Political organizations US Democratic Party US Federal elections US federal government US House of Representatives US political parties US Republican Party US Senate elections White House

The blue wave seems to have gotten its energy from the Trump effect -- Democrats are energized throughout the country and Republicans in a number of important areas are not inspired by their party under his leadership. The vote against President Trump seems to have been one of the most powerful factors on election day. New political stars such as O'Rourke have emerged on the scene and are gearing up for another blue wave in 2020.

But there is one part of the story that doesn't fit with the rest: the US Senate. In the upper chamber of Congress, the blue wave crashed into a giant seawall and this will create serious problems for Democrats in the coming years. In a rare historic occurrence, the party of the President was able to increase the size of the majority from 51 to 53 seats. And even with a candidate like Cindy Hyde-Smith, a pure Trumpian who repeatedly identified with neo-confederate ideas and joked about public hangings in a state infamous for the lynching of African-Americans, Republicans remained loyal to their candidate.

There are many factors that explain the outcome of the Senate elections in the middle of these stunning Democratic House victories. The most important is the fact that the Senate map was always unfavorable for Democrats regardless of who was in the White House. The map included ten Democratic incumbents running to defend their seats in states where Trump won in 2016. Overall, Democrats were defending 26 seats during the election cycle while Republicans were just trying to keep nine.

But in politics, unfair advantages and bad playing fields are part of the game. Regardless of the reasons for the current situation in the Senate, the final numbers are what matter -- and those numbers are not good for Democrats.

Not only will Republicans have more wiggle room when it comes time for Senate votes, but the outlook for 2020 is only slightly better for Democrats. The good news is that Republicans will be defending a far greater number of seats. But as Politico reports, only two of the Republicans who will be up for re-election in 2020 will be running in states that Trump lost in 2016.

In other words, Democrats will have to find candidates who can win statewide elections in Trump country if they want to have any chance of retaking control. Republicans will also have a few Democrat-held seats they can likely pick off, such as Doug Jones in Alabama who is vulnerable. The solidification of Republican support in rural areas in the 2018 elections will be extremely helpful in many of these 2020 races.

The Republican victories in the Senate can't simply be treated as a "blip" in the blue wave narrative. The fact that the Senate is solidly in Republican hands is a big deal. With President Trump in the White House, a Republican Senate will allow the administration to continue moving forward with its court nominations, as well as give the President cover on key foreign policy decisions. House Democrats can propose many bills and debate all sorts of ideas, but the chances that they will obtain the support of McConnell and his ground troops in the Senate are slim to none.

Furthermore, as McConnell reveals by dismissing his colleague Senator Jeff Flake's demand for legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller, he will likely do whatever he can to insulate the administration from the investigation. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump would have to get through two-thirds of the Senate for a conviction. In other words, the Senate remains a bulwark of Republican power.

And even if Democrats manage to retake the White House in 2020, the President would find herself or himself in an enormously difficult governing environment unless conditions change. They wouldn't be able to do much about the courts, they would be checked when trying to push for international treaties and agreements, and they would face the same kind of legislative gridlock that President Obama encountered after 2010 (without the benefit of a honeymoon period with united control).

Democrats should not be naive. The inability to turn the upper chamber was a devastating blow for the party, even if the odds of victory were always low. McConnell, who is one of the most important and influential Republicans in Washington, a walking embodiment of hardball politics, just saw his base of power expand. This should cause tremors among Democrats, since, as the Senate Majority Leader has repeatedly shown, he is someone who has no hesitation to use that power to enforce a tough partisan agenda.