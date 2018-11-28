Clear

NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 1:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the NAACP Image Awards.

January 14, 2019 - The 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

January 15, 2018 - The 49th NAACP Image Awards are announced.

History:
The Image Awards were established in 1967 "to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists."

The Image Awards is now "a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view."

There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.

Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.

1991 - First prime-time broadcast.

2018 Winners (selected):
Entertainer of the year: Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in "black-ish"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in "black-ish"

Outstanding TV Drama Series: "Power"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick in "Power"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson in "Empire"

Outstanding Motion Picture: "Girl's Trip"

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out"

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer in "Gifted"

Outstanding Album: "DAMN" - Kendrick Lamar

Complete list of winners and nominees

Community Events