Clear

URGENT - Exclusive: Two key answers from Trump to Mueller

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not t...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not tell him about WikiLeaks, nor was he told about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, campaign officials and a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to two sources familiar with the matter. One source described the President's answers without providing any direct quotes and said the President made clear he was answering to the best of his recollection. This is the first insight into how the President responded to the Mueller team's written questions -- a key unknown as Mueller aims to wrap up his investigation and prepare his final report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Light snow returns today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping up with the growing workforce

Image

River City Renaissance project moves forward

Image

Spotting Counterfeit Money

Image

Newman wrestlers grear-up

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Community Events