Clear

John Oliver explains low-key approach to announcing his new baby's birth

When John Oliver became a dad for a second time, the news came as a surprise to many, but the late-night hos...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When John Oliver became a dad for a second time, the news came as a surprise to many, but the late-night host never intended to keep the birth a secret, per say. Instead, he insists, he just didn't think it was worth mentioning to the wider public.

"We didn't really announce it because it doesn't matter," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," quickly adding, "To me, it matters a great deal. Let me just make that clear. But just, like, publicly...this is not a royal baby."

Celebrities

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Infants and toddlers

John Oliver

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Population and demographics

Pregnancy and childbirth

Society

Women's health

Oliver mentioned he was a new dad during interviews at the Emmy Awards last September. At the time, it had not been previously reported that he and his wife had welcomed a second child.

"The next day, there was a bunch of stories about 'John Oliver has secret baby,'" he said. "You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I had a baby with my wife. She knew about it the whole time.'"

"It was very strange," he added.

Oliver and his wife Kate Norley welcomed their first son in 2015.

"I just made a judgment call that this was not high-value information to anybody. It felt arrogant to walk out on Pride Rock, 'I have spawned another child," " he further explained, mimicking the motion made when Simba's birth was announced in "The Lion King."

Oliver, ironically, will voice the character Zazu in the upcoming live-action version of the film.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Light snow returns today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping up with the growing workforce

Image

River City Renaissance project moves forward

Image

Spotting Counterfeit Money

Image

Newman wrestlers grear-up

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Community Events