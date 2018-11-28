Clear

Mel B kept surgically removed skin tattoo of her ex's name

Mel B has an interesting reminder of what she says she went through with her ex-husband.

The "America's Got Talent" judge appeared on the UK show "Loose Women" to talk about her book "Brutally Honest," which documents her story of being in an abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Belafonte has denied Mel B's accusations.

During her TV appearance, the Spice Girl said she had the portion of a tattoo with Belafonte's name surgically removed from her body.

"It sounds horrific when you say it like that, but what I went through was so horrific," she said of her relationship with Belafonte. "I just thought 'I can go through the pain of getting it lasered off' because laser is actually more painful than getting the tattoo on."

Instead, the singer said, she convinced a friend who was a doctor to remove that piece of skin while she was undergoing another procedure.

"It's like I wanted him removed from my body," she said.

Even more interesting is what she did with that bit of skin.

"I've saved it in a jar, which sounds a bit strange, I know," Mel B said, adding that she keeps the skin at the top of her wardrobe where no one can see it.

