Lewandowski: Stone had no value to Trump campaign

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called for the special counsel's report to be released to the American public when Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation.

"I don't know Mueller, but he seems to be a man of character. And I hope he has a truthful and honest investigation," Lewandowski told CNN's John Berman in an interview Wednesday on "New Day." "When that investigation comes out, I hope it's made public."

He added, "If the report comes out, the entire thing should be given to the American people. And it should show, and I hope Bob Mueller does it, what also took place on the other side of the aisle."

He referred to the law firm working for then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign and its role funding Fusion GPS for opposition research on Trump. Fusion GPS is the research group that hired the former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who compiled the Russian dossier on Trump, as a subcontractor.

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump associates and Russians. Trump has denied any collusion with Russia.

The special counsel has been scrutinizing longtime Trump ally and political operative Roger Stone, who briefly worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, and whether Stone had backchannels with WikiLeaks.

Lewandowski, who fired Stone from the campaign, suggested to CNN that he didn't know if what Stone has said is true.

"He said he met with Julian Assange. This is what he wrote in emails. This is his own words only when pressed on them, did he say, 'Well, what I said and what I did were actually two separate things, so I don't know.' But if you take Roger at his own words, which is difficult to do, because most of the time he is lying when he's talking, I don't know what the truth is," Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski also said he does not know whether Stone was involved in the WikiLeaks' release of Democrats' emails that are now known to have been hacked by Russians.

CNN obtained draft court filings that show Mueller's office is preparing to tell a federal court that Stone pushed an associate to get documents from WikiLeaks.

Stone made a number of public claims in 2016 that seemed to suggest he had advance warning of WikiLeaks' plans to release hacked messages that could be damaging to Clinton's presidential bid and bragged of his close ties to Assange, the WikiLeaks founder.

Stone has now denied having early knowledge of the hacked messages and said he relied on publicly available information.