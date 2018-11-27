Clear

See what's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in December

Enjoy some new streaming content while you deck the halls.Tis the season to enjoy all that Netflix, A...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Enjoy some new streaming content while you deck the halls.

Tis the season to enjoy all that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have to offer during December.

Amazon.com Inc

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Hulu

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Let's be real: with the way it feels outside, it's a gift to stay in and enjoy movies, documentaries and TV shows.

Click through the gallery above to see some of what is streaming during the month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events