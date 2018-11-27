Watchdog: HHS not conducting key background check for staff at children's detention facility

The inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services found the department was not, as of earlier this fall, conducting required FBI fingerprint background checks for the 1,300 staff members overseeing migrant children housed at a Texas facility.

In a memo from the department watchdog Tuesday, the inspector general reported that HHS relied on private contractors with access to less comprehensive data than the more rigorous FBI background check when hiring for the temporary facility in Tornillo, Texas, which sprang up in response to increased need at the border in June.

Background checks Corrections system Crime, law enforcement and corrections Government organizations - US Immigration Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations and national security Prisons and jails US Department of Health and Human Services US federal departments and agencies

Additionally, the inspectors determined that there are not enough staff clinicians at the facility to provide "adequate mental health care" for the unaccompanied children housed there, according to the memo.

"Both issues warrant immediate attention because they pose substantial risks to children receiving care at this facility," Daniel Levinson, the HHS inspector general, wrote in the eight-page document.

The Associated Press first reported the IG's findings.

The report says Tornillo "provides medical, mental health, and recreational care on-site" for about 1,800 unaccompanied migrant children aged 13 to 17, and that as of early October children stay there an average of 27 days, up from 20 days.

"We are concerned that upward trends in average length of stay could indicate that Tornillo is or will be functioning more like a shelter care facility, thereby moving away from its initial design as an emergency short-term-care facility," the report says.

The memo acknowledges that department officials had begun to address the background check issue. The inspector general plans to "follow up" to confirm that sufficient changes have been made, and requested a written response within 30 days confirming that the department is using proper fingerprinting procedures and sufficiently tending to the mental health of children at the facility.

CNN reported in September that HHS planned to triple the facility's capacity to nearly 4,000 beds and keep it open at least until the end of the year.

The memo comes as more than 200 children from separated immigrant families remain in US custody.

Abuse has previously been an issue at other shelters responding to the influx of minors suddenly on their own due to the separation practice. In August, an Arizona shelter worker was accused of sexually abusing eight teenage boys, and a July report revealed more than 100 alleged sexual offenses at migrant child facilities over the past five years.