Clear

Nadler warns Trump 'dangling a pardon' for Manafort is 'close to obstruction of justice'

The likely incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee warned President Donald Trump that "even dangl...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 9:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The likely incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee warned President Donald Trump that "even dangling a pardon" for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort "would fortify a claim or a charge of obstruction of justice."

"I suspect they're dangling a pardon in front of Manafort," Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, told Erin Burnett on CNN's "Erin Burnett Out Front," "but the President should understand that even dangling a pardon in front of a witness like Manafort is dangerously close to obstruction of justice and would just fortify a claim or a charge of obstruction of justice against the President."

Amnesty and pardons

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Jerrold Nadler

Law and legal system

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team informed a federal judge on Monday that Manafort has "breached" his plea agreement with the Justice Department by lying to the FBI and Mueller's office two months after he started cooperating in the Russia probe. Manafort was thought to be the star cooperator in the special counsel's ongoing probe into potential collusion between Russian operatives and Trump associates during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition.

Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering on September 14, almost a year after he was first charged and following his conviction by a jury in a separate but related case on eight tax and banking crimes.

"Manafort is a demonstrated criminal, a convicted criminal, a convicted liar, and someone who is lying again now, according to the special counsel," Nadler said, adding that Manafort "may very well implicate the President in collusion with the Russians to try to rig the election."

"Any attempt to get him to change his testimony or not to testify by dangling a pardon would be very, would be obstruction of justice," Nadler said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events