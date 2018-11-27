Clear

Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly have an important message about facial hair

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 9:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have some tips on how to grow a moustache.

But don't worry, the video doesn't discriminate. The actors, who star in the upcoming Christmas comedy, "Holmes and Watson," also tell women the importance of growing facial hair.

"You do have a Movember moustache, don't you?" Ferrell says in the video. "I mean, what kind of idiot doesn't have a moustache?"

"Seriously, fellas, ladies, it's 2018. Everyone has to grow a moustache," says Reilly.

The duo made the video in support of Movember month, which aims to raise awareness and research funding for prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health care.

The men go on to share a plethora of what they call, "Moustache Facts." According to Ferrell, "restaurants have to give you a free soda," is you're rocking a moustache.

This one is a gem, if you walk up to a cat while sporting a mustache, the felines will divulge the "secrets of their species."

The stars are hoping to help the Movember Foundation raise one million dollars by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
