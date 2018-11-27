Migrants may have to wait 6 weeks at border to claim asylum, official says

Members of the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico may have to wait up to six weeks at the US-Mexico border before they begin to seek asylum in the United States, a senior Customs and Border Protection official said Tuesday.
"Upon the caravan arrival, by virtue of the folks that are, again, here already lawfully presenting themselves, we estimate that the first arrivals of the caravan will get processed in about five or six weeks of presenting themselves here," Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez told CNN in an interview at the San Ysidro, California, port of entry.
Border control
Continents and regions
Government organizations - US
Immigration
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations
International relations and national security
National security
North America
Territorial and national borders
The Americas
United States
US Customs and Border Protection
US Department of Homeland Security
US federal departments and agencies
Tensions on the border have been running high following the groups' extensive trek to the US -- with President Donald Trump citing incidents over the weekend as part of his desire for Congress to fund a border wall.
On Sunday, a peaceful protests turned to chaos as migrants coming from Tijuana, Mexico, were met at a pedestrian border crossing by Mexican police who were looking to block them, according to San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Wendy Fry.
"Frustrations kind of started to rise. It definitely got more heated ... and then people just started running in all different directions," Fry told CNN.
Customs and Border Protection officials said protesters then pushed past the Mexican police barricade, and as they attempted to cross the US border, CBP officials used tear gas to disperse the group -- which included families with young children.
Anytime there is a use of force incident on the border, including non-lethal methods, an internal review is done to determine that all policies are followed.
"Because I anticipate this chain of events could easily happen again at any minute, I actually asked for an expedited review of the use of force," said San Diego sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott.
Perez said the officers who deployed the tear gas are trained and certified to do so, and added that those individuals attempting to cross the border were throwing rocks and other projectiles at the border patrol agents.
"It was a very dynamic and very dangerous situation," Perez said. "It is very unfortunate ... that we had a situation where folks who were particularly vulnerable -- children and females -- chose to immerse themselves in that type of an unlawful activity."
On Monday, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum said although he was "a little bit mad" when people would take their children and put them in a dangerous environment, he did not condone the use of force by the US.
"I cannot agree on the use of force, not even that type of force that is tear gas or rubber bullets," he said.
Related Content
- Migrants may have to wait 6 weeks at border to claim asylum, official says
- Migrants who traveled with caravan vow to wait at border until they are granted asylum
- Trump administration considering limiting asylum seekers at southern border, could raise standard to claim asylum
- Washington Post: Asylum seekers would wait in Mexico while claims are processed under new Trump plan
- Asylum seekers wait for decision on their fate
- Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally
- Migrants from Central American caravan scared and hopeful for asylum
- Migrant caravan clashes with Mexican police, waits on bridge at Guatemalan-Mexican border
- Thousands in a migrant caravan wait to cross the Guatemalan-Mexican border amid sweltering heat
- Caravan of migrants reaches US border