Kushner will receive highest Mexican honor on Friday

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto will bestow Mexico's highest honor for foreigners on Jared Kushner on ...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto will bestow Mexico's highest honor for foreigners on Jared Kushner on Friday in Buenos Aires, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The Order of the Aztec is Mexico's highest honor for foreigners and Kushner will receive it for his role in coordinating US-Mexico relations since President Donald Trump came into office, in particular his role in helping to renegotiate the NAFTA free trade agreement.

In one of his last official acts as Mexico's President, Peña Nieto will bestow the honor on Kushner in a ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires.

The planned honor was first reported by Mexico's Reforma newspaper.

The newly struck trade deal among the US, Canada and Mexico will be signed during this week's G20 summit in Argentina, the top White House economic adviser said Tuesday.

Larry Kudlow said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would be formalized during the talks, which will bring American, Canadian and Mexican representatives to Buenos Aires.

Trump announced the completion of the deal in October after months of negotiations.

The agreement still requires Congress' signoff.

