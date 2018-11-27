Clear

One US House race remains undecided. Here's where it stands

In the three weeks since Election Day, the Democratic majority in the House has continued to grow, positioni...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 12:44 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the three weeks since Election Day, the Democratic majority in the House has continued to grow, positioning the party to potentially net 40 seats when all is said and done.

In fact, even with many votes still to be counted, Democrats won the House by at least 8.9 million votes -- the largest margin ever in a midterm election.

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Electoral districts

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

As of Tuesday morning, there were still two uncalled House races. But Democrat Xochitl Torres Small defeated Republican Yvette Herrell in New Mexico when the secretary of state certified the election results, leaving only one undecided race in California.

As it stands, Democrats have a net gain of 39 House seats. According to CNN projections, Democrats will hold 234 seats in the House and Republicans will hold 200.

Here's a closer look at the one remaining race:

California's 21st Congressional District

Democrat TJ Cox on Monday night pulled ahead of Republican Rep. David Valadao in this Central Valley district.

This is one of the 25 GOP-held congressional districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

CNN had previously projected the race for Valadao, as had other national news outlets. Vote reports after election night tightened the margin significantly, and the latest update from Kern County put Cox, a businessman, in the lead by just over 400 votes. CNN has now withdrawn its projection in the race.

Votes are still being counted in the district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Staying cold today with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Image

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Image

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Image

Meth use in Iowa

Image

Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Community Events