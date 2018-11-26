Clear

Freshman House Democrat joins anti-Pelosi faction

The small group of House Democrats ...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The small group of House Democrats struggling to prevent Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi from becoming the next House speaker got a boost Monday when Gil Cisneros, a Democrat who just won a race in a conservative district in California, announced he would sign a letter pledging not to support Pelosi on the floor.

The announcement is a sign that even as Pelosi has strengthened her hold atop the House Democratic Caucus, she still has work to do to lock up enough support to become speaker -- with little margin for error.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commercial and residential property

Housing communities

Legislation

Real estate

Residential property

Student housing

"The people of the 39th District made it clear, however, that they want to see real change in Washington, and I intend to follow through on my commitment to support new leadership," Cisneros said in a statement.

The small group of anti-Pelosi detractors insist they will still be able to prevent her from becoming speaker during the January floor vote, despite several of her critics reversing course to back her bid, according to Democrats involved with the group's efforts.

The lack of a formidable challenger to Pelosi has dogged her Democratic critics. After Rep. Marcia Fudge declined to run against Pelosi, Democratic sources who are part of the anti-Pelosi faction say their new strategy is this: Deny Pelosi the votes on the floor, hoping doing so would convince other candidates to step forward.

"The letter signers hoped to create the space for other candidates to run for Speaker in caucus, but now it looks like it will take a failed floor vote for others to announce," according to a Democratic source involved in the effort.

Pelosi is facing her first test Wednesday: a private vote among Democratic House members to be nominated as speaker, and she is expected to win with a significant majority with no one running against her.

But the bigger test comes in January when Pelosi will face a floor vote where she'll need a majority of the voting members of the chamber in order to become speaker. If all 435 members voted, that would be 218 votes, but if members vote "present" or do not vote, then the overall threshold Pelosi would need to win would be lowered.

So far around two dozen Democrats have said they will not vote for Pelosi, but many of those members have not specified whether they would vote against Pelosi in the caucus meeting or on the House floor, making an exact count of her detractors difficult to nail down.

Moreover, just 16 Democrats signed the letter last week saying they were "committed" to backing new leadership on the House floor, the same one Cisneros just endorsed. But since then, one Democrat on that letter is now backing Pelosi, another signaled he will likely support her on the floor and the members vary on how hard they plan to push to stop her.

On top of that, nine Democrats in the bipartisan group called the Problem Solvers Caucus have vowed to oppose her unless she backs several rules reforms designed to make it easier for rank-and-file members to advance bipartisan bills. Pelosi is expected to meet with that group Tuesday.

At the same time, a leader of the anti- Pelosi movement, Seth Moulton, said he wants to hold talks with Pelosi to discuss changes to the leadership team.

"Leader Pelosi wants to boil this down to a personal argument, but this is so much bigger than her," Moulton said. "It's about the entire, stagnant, three-person leadership team and having a serious conversation about promoting leaders who reflect the future of our caucus."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Image

Foundations in Personal Finance

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Protecting your information while shopping online

Image

Zumbro River Sediment Removal

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events