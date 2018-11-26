Clear

Trump dims hopes of China trade deal with fresh tariff threat on Apple phones

President Donald Trump appears to be shutting the door on a temporary ceasefire in an ongoing tit-for-tat tr...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 6:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump appears to be shutting the door on a temporary ceasefire in an ongoing tit-for-tat trade war with China just days ahead of an upcoming summit in Argentina.

The President told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday that it was "highly unlikely" he would accept an offer by Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at averting Trump's plan to raise tariffs on more than $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% in January.

Argentina

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

International trade law

Latin America

Political Figures - US

South America

Tariffs and customs

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Apple Inc

Companies

Government and public administration

Public finance

Taxes and taxation

Trade wars

He also warned once again he was poised to slap a third round of tariffs on Chinese goods if the two leaders fail to broker an end to the trade rift when they meet later this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"If we don't make a deal, then I'm going to put the $267 billion additional on," said Trump in the interview, adding the tariff level could either be 10% or 25%.

Trump said in the interview that could include tariffs on Apple products imported from China, including iPhones and laptops. Apple's stock fell 1.5% in after-hours trading, erasing earlier gains from the day.

"Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is," the president said. "I mean, I can make it 10%, and people could stand that very easily."

The tariffs have drawn complaints from American businesses, who are responsible for paying the import duties. It's also spurred concerns about renewed inflation, just as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates in December.

More than 100 S&P companies have already pre-emptively telegraphed during the third quarter earnings calls the damage further tariffs would impose on the US economy. Multiple companies including Walmart, the country's biggest retailer, have warned that prices on everyday goods like shampoo, detergents and paper goods — such as napkins — will get more expensive for consumers.

In the lead-up to this weekend's leaders meeting, Trump surrogates have continuously warned Beijing negotiators that threats by the President should be taken seriously.

Vice President Mike Pence said earlier this month that Trump wasn't in any rush to end the trade war and was willing to "more than double" the tariffs it has already placed on $250 billion in Chinese goods. The United States "will not change course until China changes its ways," Pence said in his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea.

The upcoming meeting is the only imminent opportunity for a direct encounter between Trump and Xi before the January 1 deadline, and investors are eagerly looking for signs for a truce between the two sides.

Speaking on the South Lawn with reporters, Trump hedged bets on any possible deal making with his Chinese counterpart. "It could happen. They have to treat us fairly," he said.

While so far much of the attention on the undo harm of the existing tariffs has fallen on China, political scientists and economists also warn there could be deeper ramifications for American corporations, if the Chinese opt to restrict American investment.

"A lot of the problem for business is uncertainty," said David Dollar, a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and a former economic and financial emissary to China for the Treasury Department under President Barack Obama. "They can live with whatever policy regime there is whether we are taxing everything from China or not. They just hate the uncertainty."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protecting your information while shopping online

Image

Zumbro River Sediment Removal

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Love Over Fear event

Image

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Image

Shop Local First Campaign

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Community Events