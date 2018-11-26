Clear

Ohio becomes the first state to allow businesses to pay taxes with Bitcoin

As the value of Bitcoin continues to ...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the value of Bitcoin continues to drop, Ohio becomes the first US state to accept the cryptocurrency in paying taxes.

Starting this week, many businesses in the state will be able to make tax payments on a variety of sales, as well as employee withholding and public utility taxes with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Corporate taxes

Digital currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Midwestern United States

Money, banknotes and coins

North America

Ohio

Public finance

Taxes and taxation

The Americas

United States

Business and industry sectors

Computer science and information technology

Technology

"We are proud to make Ohio the first state in the nation to accept tax payments via cryptocurrency," said Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in a press release.

"We're doing this to provide Ohioans more options and ease in paying their taxes and also to project Ohio's leadership in embracing blockchain technology."

Companies interested in using the new system will have to register with the state's Treasurer's office through OhioCrypto.com, a portal that will take each payment and convert the virtual currency to actual dollars before being deposited into a state account, the press release said.

The state will use BitPay, a cryptocurrency global payment system, to complete the process.

BitPay will keep the Treasurer's office from holding or using Bitcoins, and it will allow blockchain technology to create more transparency in transactions.

The system will reduce risk and identity fraud, and let payments be made quickly from anywhere, said Stephen Pair, BitPay co-founder and CEO.

Any business that operates in Ohio -- even if not based there -- will be able to use the portal to pay up to 23 taxes, including those on cigarettes and tobacco products, with a small feel to confirm transaction.

In 2014, the state launched OhioCheckbook.com to share spending information. In the new portal, anyone in the blockchain network will be able to view all the transactions made, the press release said.

For now, taxpayers will be able to use only Bitcoin, but the Treasurer's office said it might allow other cryptocurrencies later. It still will accept checks, money orders, credit and debit cards.

The price of Bitcoin slipped below $4,000 on Sunday. The state addressed cryptocurrency's volatility on the new portal.

"BitPay sets the exchange rate for a 15 minute allotted time window for each transaction once a business taxpayer begins to make their payment at OhioCrypto.com," the site states. "BitPay assumes the risk of any market fluctuations during the allotted time window."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Love Over Fear event

Image

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Image

Shop Local First Campaign

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Community Events