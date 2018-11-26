Clear

'Shrek' writer Terry Rossio apologizes for 'n-word' tweet

Screenwriter Terry Rossio has apologized for using a racial slur during a Twitter discussion about vaccinati...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Screenwriter Terry Rossio has apologized for using a racial slur during a Twitter discussion about vaccinations.

In a now deleted tweet, Rossio wrote, "My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a ni**er and makes as little sense."

Apologies

Companies

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Twitter

The writer of films, including "Shrek" and "Aladdin," found himself coming under fire for the comment and apologized in a series of tweets.

"In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what not to do," he wrote. "That was a mistake. I am sorry."

Rossio went on to write, "I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever."

"You can't make a point against hate speech and reference actual words of hate speech," he tweeted. "That was insensitive and ignorant."

