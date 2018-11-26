An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Jerome Corsi, whose role in Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks, said he was offered a deal to plea on one count of perjury.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
Jerome Corsi
Law and legal system
Misc people
Plea agreements
Political Figures - US
Politics
Roger Stone
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
"They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie," Corsi told CNN in a phone call.
Asked what happens now that he is refusing, Corsi responded: "I don't know."
A spokesman for the special counsel's office had no comment.
Last week, Corsi acknowledged he was in plea negotiations with Mueller's office.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Roger Stone associate says he won't agree to plea deal
- Roger Stone associate in plea deal negotiations
- Roger Stone associate's grand jury appearance postponed
- WaPo: Stone associate is in plea negotiations
- Cohen agrees to plea deal
- Roger Stone associate: I expect to be indicted
- Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office
- URGENT - Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office
- Roger Stone ally: Mueller has 'concern' about Stone's 2016 predictions