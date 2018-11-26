Clear

Roger Stone associate says he won't agree to plea deal

An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jerome Corsi, whose role in Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks, said he was offered a deal to plea on one count of perjury.

"They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie," Corsi told CNN in a phone call.

Asked what happens now that he is refusing, Corsi responded: "I don't know."

A spokesman for the special counsel's office had no comment.

Last week, Corsi acknowledged he was in plea negotiations with Mueller's office.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

