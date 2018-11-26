Clear

Turkish police search villa as part of Khashoggi investigation

Police are searching a villa in northwest Turkey in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kha...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are searching a villa in northwest Turkey in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, officers searched a well in the garden Monday and used sniffer dogs and drones to help.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Law and legal system

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

State departments and diplomatic services

Turkey

A CNN team on the scene saw dogs search the grounds while forensic teams in white suits moved in and out of the building.

The villa is in the village of Samanli, in Yalova province in the Marmara region, about 56 miles south of Istanbul. Last month President Erdogan mentioned Yalova as one of the areas a group of Saudis scouted before Khashoggi was killed.

This is the first search law enforcement officials have made public since locations were searched last month, including the Saudi consulate, the consul general's residence, and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of the country's government, went missing in early October after he visited the country's Istanbul consulate to obtain papers for his impending marriage.

Two weeks ago, the Saudi Public Prosecutor's Office said 11 people had been charged in his killing, with five facing the death penalty for direct involvement in "ordering and executing the crime."

The journalist was killed following "a fight and a quarrel" at the Saudi consulate, according to the prosecutor's office. His killers tied him up and injected him with a fatal overdose of a sedative. Then, prosecutors say, they dismembered his body and five removed it from the consulate.

Police have not found Khashoggi's remains.

Riyadh has maintained that neither of the country's leaders, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, knew of the operation.

But intelligence officials, lawmakers and analysts familiar with the kingdom say an operation of this nature and scale would have required awareness and direction from the crown prince, who controls all the country's security services.

Last week, US President Trump came under fire from Turkey for turning a "blind eye" to the high-profile murder.

During a Thanksgiving call with US troops, Trump undermined the CIA's assessment that the crown prince had personally ordered Khashoggi's killing.

"This approach is wrong," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk.

"In a way, Mr. Trump's statement means 'Come what may, I will turn a blind eye on this,' " Cavusoglu said. "Money is not everything. We should not distance ourselves from human values."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
More winter temps to start the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Love Over Fear event

Image

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Image

Shop Local First Campaign

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Community Events