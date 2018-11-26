Clear

UAE pardons British academic charged with spying

The United Arab Emirates has pardoned Matthew Hedges, a British citizen who was charged with spying by an Em...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United Arab Emirates has pardoned Matthew Hedges, a British citizen who was charged with spying by an Emirati court.

Hedges, 31, was sentenced on Thursday after a five-minute hearing. A family spokeswoman said Hedges was forced to sign a confession in Arabic, a language Hedges does not read nor speak.

