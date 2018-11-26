The United Arab Emirates has pardoned Matthew Hedges, a British citizen who was charged with spying by an Emirati court.
Hedges, 31, was sentenced on Thursday after a five-minute hearing. A family spokeswoman said Hedges was forced to sign a confession in Arabic, a language Hedges does not read nor speak.
Amnesty and pardons
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Law and legal system
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
United Arab Emirates
Developing story -- more to come
Related Content
- UAE pardons British academic charged with spying
- British academic jailed for spying in UAE
- British academic gets life in prison in UAE after 5-minute trial for spying
- Wife of jailed British academic calls on UAE to recognize 'misunderstanding'
- British-Iranian academic Abbas Edalat arrested in Iran
- Matthew Hedges: UAE considers clemency request after life sentence for spying
- Spy Court Fast Facts
- British-Iranian woman accused of spying returns to prison in Iran
- Giuliani explains 'pardons' comment
- Activist gets 10-year sentence for insulting UAE
Scroll for more content...