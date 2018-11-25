Clear

House Oversight Committee chairman suggests videotaping Comey testimony to prevent leaks

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy says videotaping former FBI Director James Comey in a closed-d...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy says videotaping former FBI Director James Comey in a closed-door testimony next month would prevent selective leaking and avoid a "carnival atmosphere."

"The remedy for leaks is not to have a public hearing where you are supposed to ask about 17 months worth of work in 5 minutes," Gowdy said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation." "I think the remedy is to videotape the deposition."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Investigations

James Comey

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Testimony

Trey Gowdy

Trial and procedure

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Comey was issued a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee to privately testify before Congress next month about FBI actions in the 2016 presidential campaign. An attorney for Comey said his client will fight the order in court.

"Got a subpoena from House Republicans," Comey tweeted Thursday. "I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a 'closed door' thing because I've seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let's have a hearing and invite everyone to see."

Gowdy said Sunday he agrees with Comey that "leaks are counterproductive," and suggested videotaping the testimony as a means of combating the leaks.

"I hate leaks, I think they undercut the authenticity of the investigation," Gowdy said. "But the remedy is not to have a professional wrestling-type carnival atmosphere, which is what congressional public hearings have become."

Gowdy suggested the interview should be taped fully but then "scrub it for classified information ... and then release it to the public." He said it is ultimately House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte's decision, but if he were in charge, Gowdy said, he would make a "formal offer" to Comey.

Goodlatte also subpoenaed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

"While the authority for congressional subpoenas is broad, it does not cover the right to misuse closed hearings as a political stunt to promote political as opposed to legislative agendas," said David Kelley, an attorney for Comey, last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cold/cloudy conditions push into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Image

Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Community Events