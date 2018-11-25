Clear

A border crossing closed between US-Mexico

US Customs and Border Patrol shut down pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades, rushing toward the US border. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Customs and Border Protection has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

The closures come as around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.

The crowds are made up of men, women and a lot of children, said CNN stringer Alfredo Alvarez, who is in the crowd.

Because the regular border crossings were closed, the migrants headed for the cargo area where the railroad crosses, Alvarez said.

The migrants appeared to be meters from the US border wall, he said. He could not see from his position if the migrants had managed to get across the actual border.

The agency said it has deployed extra personnel to the border crossing due to multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cold/cloudy conditions push into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Image

Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Community Events