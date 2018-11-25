Clear

US Customs and Border Protection shuts down San Ysidro border crossing

The US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both dire...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 2:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry.

San Ysidro is one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government organizations - US

Roads and traffic

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

Border control

California

Continents and regions

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

North America

San Diego

Southwestern United States

Territorial and national borders

The Americas

United States

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Excise and customs

International trade

International trade law

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

The agency said it has also deployed extra personnel to the border crossing.

"Due to the multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border, CBP deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday," the agency said.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
We avoid the snow but not the cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Image

Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Community Events