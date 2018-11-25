US Customs and Border Protection shuts down San Ysidro border crossing

The US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry.
San Ysidro is one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.
The agency said it has also deployed extra personnel to the border crossing.
"Due to the multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border, CBP deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday," the agency said.
"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."
