US Customs and Border Protection shuts down San Ysidro border crossing

The US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry.

San Ysidro is one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Government organizations - US Roads and traffic Transportation and warehousing Transportation infrastructure US Customs and Border Protection US Department of Homeland Security US federal departments and agencies Border control California Continents and regions International relations International relations and national security National security North America San Diego Southwestern United States Territorial and national borders The Americas United States Economic policy Economy and economic indicators Excise and customs International trade International trade law Tariffs and customs Trade and development Trade regulation and policy

The agency said it has also deployed extra personnel to the border crossing.

"Due to the multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border, CBP deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday," the agency said.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."