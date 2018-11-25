Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits western Iran, near Iraqi border

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck in western Iran near the border with Iraq, the US Geological Survey said Sunday.
The quake was about 6 miles deep, the agency said.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Earthquakes
Natural disasters
Continents and regions
Iran
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
International relations
International relations and national security
Iraq
Territorial and national borders
There were no initial reports of casualties or damage.
The tremors could be felt as far away as Baghdad. Social media users in the Iraqi capital uploaded videos of furniture moving and chandeliers swinging.
The quake was about 12 miles from Sarpol Zahab, Kermanshah province, the USGS said.
