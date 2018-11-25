EC president: This is the best deal possible

All 27 remaining European Union leaders signed off Britain's Brexit deal at a special summit in Brussels on Sunday.

Less than an hour after members gathered, European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted they had endorsed the "Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations."

The agreement is a small victory for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who must now persuade UK Parliament to vote for the deal.

Given that opposition parties -- not to mention many lawmakers within May's Conservative party and the Northern Irish DUP, which supports her minority government -- have indicated they'll vote against it, the deal's biggest test is yet to come.

If UK lawmakers do approve the deal, which looks highly unlikely, it will then go to the European Parliament.

But if Westminster stops the deal in its tracks, then Brexit could go a number of ways -- including exiting the bloc without a deal at all, or, just possibly, a second referendum that could scrap Brexit altogether.

It would also cast serious doubt on May's future as prime minister, already under intense scrutiny from Brexiteers within her own party unhappy with what they say is a "soft" exit from European regulations.

Juncker: Brexit is a 'tragedy'

The mood among EU leaders gathering in Brussels Sunday was bleak, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker telling reporters that it was a "sad day."

"To see a country like Great Britain... leave the EU is not a moment of joy nor of celebration, it's a sad moment and it's a tragedy," he told reporters.

Nonetheless, he believed that this was "the best deal possible," adding that the EU "will not change its fundamental position when it comes to this issue."

Prime Minister May, perhaps unsurprisingly, struck a more optimistic tone in a letter to the British public on Saturday evening.

"It is a deal for a brighter future," she wrote. Britain is set to exit the EU on March 29 next year, and May said it will be a "moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country."

Spain had threatened to derail the Brussels summit after last-minute disagreements over Gibraltar -- a British territory on the Iberian Peninsula -- but these were resolved in negotiations Saturday.