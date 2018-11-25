EU leaders mourn Brexit 'tragedy' as UK PM urges public to back her deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has written a letter to the British public urging them to back her Brexit deal, as European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Sunday for a crucial summit to decide its fate.

While May wrote that the deal guaranteed a "brighter future" for the United Kingdom, the mood among EU leaders was less optimistic, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker describing Britain's exit from the bloc as "a tragedy."

European leaders are expected to sign off the deal, after European Council chief Donald Tusk recommended all 27 other EU countries endorse it.

Spain had threatened to derail the summit after last-minute disagreements over Gibraltar -- a British territory on the Iberian Peninsula -- but these were resolved in negotiations Saturday.

If the EU endorses the deal as planned, it will then go to the UK Parliament for a vote.

But given that opposition parties -- not to mention many lawmakers within May's Conservative party and the Northern Irish DUP, which supports her minority government -- have indicated they'll vote against it, the deal's biggest test is yet to come.

