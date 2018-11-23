Clear

House explodes in Minnesota neighborhood

Eighteen-year-old Elias Ali was stocking shelves at the Karibu Grocery and Deli in St. Paul, Minnesota, when...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 7:32 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 7:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eighteen-year-old Elias Ali was stocking shelves at the Karibu Grocery and Deli in St. Paul, Minnesota, when it suddenly shook Friday morning.

Posters fell off the wall. Ali said he and others thought the violent vibration was an explosion, but weren't sure if it was in the building.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Explosions

Fires

Midwestern United States

Minnesota

North America

The Americas

United States

"By the time we figured out everything inside was OK, we went outside and saw the home had exploded," he said. "We were devastated, because we live a block away and it could have been ours."

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the explosion the morning after Thanksgiving.

Surveillance video shows the quiet street when flames suddenly burst into the air, sending debris flying everywhere.

The St. Paul Fire Department said on Facebook the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. CST and that one person was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital. CNN affiliate WCCO reported the injured person was an 80-year-old man.

The St. Paul Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) told CNN it is still on the scene assisting with the investigation.

The explosion damaged surrounding structures, including many homes, WCCO reported. Eleven people with home damage were displaced.

Fire crews are working to determine how extensive the damage is, but have condemned the whole block, WCCO reported. Crews are also working with Xcel Energy crews to cut off a gas line. Xcel Energy is an energy company based in Minnesota.

"Our thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident," said Lisa Kiava, an Xcel spokeswoman, in a statement. "We are working with fire officials and emergency responders on the scene, and our emergency responders have completed safety checks of the area to confirm it is safe. We will coordinate with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident. Protecting the safety of the public and of our employees is a core value and we take it very seriously."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Image

Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events