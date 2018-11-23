Clear

Ex-CIA, NSA chief Hayden suffers stroke

Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and National Security Agency, suffered a stroke earlier this we...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and National Security Agency, suffered a stroke earlier this week, his family said Friday.

In a statement, the family said Hayden, 73, suffered the stroke at his home and was hospitalized but did not provide details about the stroke's severity.

"He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful," the statement said.

Hayden, a retired four-star Air Force general who is now a CNN national security analyst, served during both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He retired as CIA director in 2009.

Since then, he has been a vocal critic of both the Obama and Trump administrations.

In 2014, he criticized President Barack Obama's reliance on airstrikes to combat ISIS, saying it showed a lack of commitment, and he said Donald Trump represented a "clear and present danger" during the 2016 campaign.

Since Trump took office, Hayden has remained a vocal critic of the President. In August, he said he "would consider it an honor" if Trump revoked his security clearance following the President's decision to pull the access of former CIA Director John Brennan, who also has harshly criticized Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered Showers this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Community Events