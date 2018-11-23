Clear

URGENT - Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel R...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi, confirming an earlier Washington Post report, declined to comment further. Last week, he said publicly he expected to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury." Corsi's role in the investigation largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks. He has been involved in Mueller's investigation for roughly two months and has participated in multiple interviews with investigators, handed over documents and provided testimony before the grand jury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered Showers this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Community Events