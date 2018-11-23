Twitter seizes on Rita Ora's lip sync fail

Rita Ora performed "Let You Love Me" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and there was anything but love from some viewers.

The British singer was the subject of savagery on social media after she appeared to be out of sync with the vocals during the performance.

"What...song is Rita Ora lip synching?" Meghan O'Keefe, deputy editor at Decider.com, tweeted. "Because it's not the one playing."

Fellow performer John Legend felt obligated to defend Ora's performance in a tweet.

"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," Legend tweeted. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

Ora responded to Legend tweeting, "Thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet."

"It's annoying for us but anyway," Ora tweeted. "All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

On Thursday, Macy's tweeted about some of the technical difficulties.

"During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance," the tweet read. "We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

Ora just released her first album in the US titled, "Phoenix."