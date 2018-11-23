Clear

Snooki pregnant with baby No. 3

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is extra thankful this year.The "Jersey Shore" star used Thanksgiving to shar...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is extra thankful this year.

The "Jersey Shore" star used Thanksgiving to share the news that she and husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child.

The couple married in 2014 and are already the parents of a 6-year-old son, Lorenzo and a 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

The kids aided in the reveal, holding a photo of Polizzi's sonogram in a posting on Instagram.

"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving #family," the caption read.

Polizzi and her fellow "Jersey Shore" cast members have transitioned from their hard partying younger years to more jungle gym, tan and laundry these days and in April MTV reunited several of them for a new series titled "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

