Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Turkey's top diplomat slams Trump for turning 'blind eye' in Khashoggi murder

Turkey's foreign minister has accused President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the high-profile murd...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 5:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 5:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Turkey's foreign minister has accused President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the high-profile murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a day after the US leader doubled down in his defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During a Thanksgiving call with US troops on Thursday, Trump again undermined the CIA's assessment that bin Salman had personally ordered Khashoggi's killing. Saudi officials admit that the Washington Post columnist was killed at their consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month but have vehemently denied that bin Salman was involved.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Saudi Arabia

US federal government

White House

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government departments and authorities

Homicide

International relations

International relations and national security

Murder

State departments and diplomatic services

Turkey

"In a way, Mr. Trump's statement means 'Come what may, I will turn a blind eye on this.' This approach is wrong. Money is not everything. We should not distance ourselves from human values," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk, a CNN affiliate.

"We found the US President's statement about MBS's involvement where he said 'Maybe he did, maybe he didn't,' interesting. What he based this on, we don't know," he said, referring to the Crown Prince by his initials.

Trump has been the Crown Prince's most powerful international ally during the fallout of Khashoggi's death, standing by the 33-year-old heir to the Saudi throne and prioritizing the US' relationship with the kingdom.

"They have not concluded. Nobody's concluded. I don't know if anybody's going to be able to conclude that the Crown Prince did it," Trump said on Thursday. "They said he might have done it. That's a big difference."

Trump continued to defend his decision not to blame the Crown Prince or issue more severe punishments, suggesting diminished relations with Saudi Arabia would cause "a global depression," result in the loss of "hundreds of thousands of jobs" and leave Israel defenseless.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the US' lucrative arms deals with Saudi Arabia, and the kingdom's power to temper oil prices and contain Iranian aggression in the region, as reasons to keep a response to Khashoggi's death to a minimum.

The US has sanctioned 17 Saudi individuals after the journalist's killing. A bipartisan group of senators has also introduced draft legislation to impose tougher sanctions that target arms sales.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Scattered Showers this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Image

Cooking a turkey in a microwave

Community Events