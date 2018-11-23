A bomb smuggled into a market inside a carton killed as many as 31 people in northern Pakistan Friday, according to officials.
The explosion, in Kalya in Orakzai Agency, took place just before 9 a.m. local time (10.30 p.m. ET Wednesday), according to Khalid Iqbal, police deputy commissioner in Orakzai. The majority of the dead were Shia, he added.
Asia
Continents and regions
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Pakistan
South Asia
The blast took place in the vegetable section of the market, Iqbal said.
At least 51 people were injured, 17 critically, according to Amin Ullah, the District Administrator for Kalaya. They have been moved to the larger towns of Kohat and Peshawar via ambulance, Ullah said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Related Content
- Blast targets bazaar in Pakistan, at least 31 killed
- Kabul attack: Teens targeted, dozens killed in suicide blast
- Pakistan election: 31 dead as bomb attack mars voting
- Heatwave kills at least 65 in Pakistan
- Imran Khan: Pakistan's Trump?
- Pakistan Fast Facts
- Trump's unfair attack on Pakistan
- Pakistan dismantles troubled tribal regions
- 5 things to know for October 31: Trump, Indonesia, Pakistan, 'Whitey' Bulger, Gen Z
- Five Colombian soldiers killed in blast