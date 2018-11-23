Shooting reported at a mall in Alabama

A shooting took place at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said.
Witnesses described hearing gunshots inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall, which was open late on Thanksgiving. The Hoover Police Department said the scene is now secure
Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.
Brookfield Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it was devastated by the shooting.
"We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation," spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said.
"While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed for tonight."
Developing story - more to come
