Clear

Trump conducting interviews at Mar-a-Lago for administration positions

President Donald Trump will be spending some of his Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago talking to potential ...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump will be spending some of his Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago talking to potential candidates for positions in his administration.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Trump was asked if he would be interviewing people this week for administration jobs.

Destinations and attractions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Mar-a-Lago

Points of interest

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

"Yeah, we'll have a few. Very happy with my Cabinet and people that work for me," he said, but added, "I'll probably be changing a couple, maybe a few."

"But very little. Overall, we're very happy," Trump told reporters.

CNN reported last week that Trump is eyeing replacements for chief of staff John Kelly and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He also has yet to nominate a permanent replacement for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with Matthew Whitaker serving in an acting capacity.

Trump did not say which positions he was talking to candidates about or who would be visiting the Florida resort.

"We have a great Cabinet," the President said. "We have absolute stars."

The President said the people who serve in his administration have gone on to be successful after leaving their positions, and pointed to former White House communications director Hope Hicks as an example. "She's become a very important person in the outside world," Trump said. In October, Hicks accepted a job at Fox as the executive vice president and chief communications officer.

"People like doing interviews here," Trump said, referring to Mar-a-Lago as the "Southern White House."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain returns for Black Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Community Events