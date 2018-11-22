Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One in eight children and teens in England has a mental health disorder

One in eight children and young people between the ages of five and 19 in England has a mental disorder, acc...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One in eight children and young people between the ages of five and 19 in England has a mental disorder, according to a new report.

The report, "Mental Health of Children and Young People in England, 2017," published Thursday by the UK's National Health Service, gives the first official figures since 2004 exploring mental health problems among the young. Its findings are based on a survey of more than 9,000 young people.

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Mental health

Mental illnesses

Children

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Europe

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Northern Europe

Population and demographics

Society

United Kingdom

Teenagers

England

Medical fields and specialties

Psychology

One in six (16.9%) 17- to 19-year-olds was found to have a mental disorder and the group most at risk of mental illness was young women, with nearly one in four of 17- to 19-year-old girls struggling with mental health problems.

Mental disorders were grouped into four categories: emotional, behavioral, hyperactivity and other less common disorders.

Mental health problems are less common in younger age groups but numbers are slowly rising, according to the report. The five- to 15-year-old age group saw a 1.1-percentage-point rise in overall prevalence of mental disorders, from 10.1% in 2004 to 11.2% in 2017, with emotional disorders more common in this age group -- increasing to 5.8% in 2017 from 3.9% in 2004.

"These new figures reveal just how many of our young people are affected by mental health conditions. They make for sobering reading, confirming what psychologists who work with this group have known for years -- that the mental health challenges children and young people face are increasing," said Sarb Bajwa, chief executive of psychologists' body the British Psychological Society. "While there has been some progress in recent years, these new figures must now inspire the government and the NHS to act decisively to ensure we reach the thousands of children and young people who are desperately in need of support."

Dr. Dennis Ougrin, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and senior lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, said that despite the overall increase, the prevalence is not as great as many have predicted.

"The increase is almost entirely explained by an increase in the prevalence of emotional disorders, especially in girls," added Ougrin, who was not involved in the report.

"Children with mental disorders are heavier users of social media and are affected by the social media more significantly than the children without mental disorders," he added.

The report also found that young women were three times as likely (22.4%) to have emotional disorders as boys of the same age group (7.9%).

Emotional problems, such as depression and anxiety, were found to increase with age and were more common in girls than boys.

"Girls and young women between 17 and 19 have rates of emotional disorder more than twice that of any of the other demographic groups studied," the report said.

They were also identified as having higher rates of self harm than other demographic groups -- with 52.7% of young women with a disorder reporting having hurt themselves or made a suicide attempt.

Young people who identified as LGBT were nearly three times more likely to have a mental disorder (34.9%) than those who identified as heterosexual (13.2%), according to the report.

Mental disorders tended to be more prevalent in white British children than among minority groups. Children living in lower income households were also more likely to have mental disorders, with rates tending to be higher in children whose parents were receiving low income benefits, the study found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Community Events