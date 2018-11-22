Clear

House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch for private depositions

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has issued subpoenas for former FBI Director James Comey and former A...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has issued subpoenas for former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is retiring, is requesting private depositions from Comey on December 3 and Lynch on December 4. House Republicans have been investigating FBI actions in the 2016 campaign, but that probe will end when Democrats take over the committee in January.

Continents and regions

Depositions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Investigations

James Comey

Law and legal system

Loretta Lynch

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Subpoenas

Testimony

Trial and procedure

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Federal Bureau of Investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Comey, who has previously rejected the committee's request for him to appear privately before the GOP-led inquiry, reiterated his position soon after the subpoenas became public.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a 'closed door' thing because I've seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let's have a hearing and invite everyone to see," Comey tweeted.

David Kelly, an attorney for Comey, said Thursday that his client will fight the order in court.

"While the authority for congressional subpoenas is broad, it does not cover the right to misuse closed hearings as a political stunt to promote political as opposed to legislative agendas," Kelly said.

Lynch has not yet commented publicly about the subpoenas.

After the House Judiciary Committee signaled earlier this month their intention to subpoena Comey and Lynch, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democrat who is expected to chair the panel next year, criticized the move as "unfortunate."

"Months ago, Director Comey and Attorney General Lynch both indicated their willingness to answer the Chairman's questions voluntarily. My understanding is that the Republicans have had no contact with either the director or the attorney general since," Nadler said last week.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein remains another potential witness hanging over the GOP-led investigation. Conservatives on the panels demanded that Rosenstein appear to answer their questions about his reported remarks about wearing a wire to record the President and efforts to recruit Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. A scheduled meeting with Rosenstein last month was postponed and has not been rescheduled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 16°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Community Events