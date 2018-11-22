Clear

URGENT - House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch for private depositions

(CNN) -- House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte issued subpoenas on Thanksgiving morning for former FBI D...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 10:33 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte issued subpoenas on Thanksgiving morning for former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is retiring, is requesting private depositions from Comey on December 3 and Lynch on December 4. House Republicans have been investigating FBI actions in the 2016 campaign, but that probe will end when Democrats take over the committee in January. Comey has previously rejected the committee's request for him to appear privately before the GOP-led inquiry, saying he would rather testify publicly instead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 16°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Community Events