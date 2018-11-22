UK and EU agree draft text on post-Brexit relationship

The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed a draft declaration on their post-Brexit relationship, European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday.

The draft text, which sets out the political framework for the future relationship, has now been sent to the other EU 27 member states for their endorsement, Tusk tweeted.

The declaration "establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership," according to a leaked copy of the 26-page document seen by CNN.

It also states that the transition period could be extended by up to two years, that is, until the end of 2022.

The announcement follows a meeting late Wednesday in Brussels between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders," Tusk said.

The UK and EU have already reached a draft withdrawal agreement on how the UK would leave the EU -- a deal that sparked multiple resignations from May's government last week and moves from within her own party to topple her from the leadership.

EU leaders are due to meet Sunday in Brussels for a summit at which the 585-page withdrawal agreement and the substantially shorter political declaration could be signed off.

Although the threat of a leadership challenge appears to have receded somewhat, May still faces an uphill struggle to get the Brexit deal through the UK Parliament.

She will make an "emergency statement" to the House of Commons later Thursday.

Sturgeon: 'Blindfold Brexit'

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who said last week that her Scottish National Party MPs would vote against the Brexit deal, described the draft political agreement as adding up "to a blindfold Brexit," with the difficult issues left unresolved.

She added that it appeared that "fishing will be a bargaining chip in wider trade negotiation," contrary to the hopes of UK fishing communities.

The leaked document sets out that the future relationship "will be based on a balance of rights and obligations" for each party, the UK and EU, but does not specify how this would happen -- a key issue given their contradictory nature.

"This balance must ensure the autonomy of the Union's decision making and be consistent with the Union's principles, in particular with respect to the integrity of the Single Market and the Customs Union and the indivisibility of the four freedoms," it says.

"It must also ensure the sovereignty of the United Kingdom and the protection of its internal market, while respecting the result of the 2016 referendum including with regard to the development of its independent trade policy and the ending of free movement of people between the Union and the United Kingdom."

Gibraltar question

May appeared to suffer a setback Wednesday after Spain threatened to veto her draft divorce agreement over the handling of Gibraltar, a small British territory on the southern tip of Spain.

Madrid, which has objected to part of the deal that covers future trade and security relations between the UK and the European Union, insists that arrangements relating to Gibraltar should be discussed separately.

May and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke on the phone Wednesday evening but it's not yet clear whether a resolution has been reached.

Gibraltar is not mentioned in the leaked draft of the political agreement.