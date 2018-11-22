Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

14 curious stats about Thanksgiving

Want to show your friends and family how smart you are this Thanksgiving?Here's a list of turkey-rela...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:20 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 6:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Want to show your friends and family how smart you are this Thanksgiving?

Here's a list of turkey-related stats, facts and tidbits.

Holidays and observances

Thanksgiving

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Agriculture departments

Parades and marches

Companies

Macy's

$21.71 -- This year's average cost for a 16-pound turkey in the United States, down 3% from 2017 and the lowest since 2014, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's most recent annual survey.

$48.90 -- The average cost this year to serve 10 people a Thanksgiving feast, a 22-cent decrease from last year.

42.5 million -- Turkeys produced this year in Minnesota, the largest turkey producing state, out of a total of 240 million raised in the United States.

23 -- Years since the faux-meat "Holiday Roast" by Tofurky made its debut in 1995.

42 -- The percentage of people who eat their Thanksgiving meal between 1-3 p.m., according to Statista.

17 -- Ridges on a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce.

155 -- Years since President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

397 -- Years since the first Thanksgiving feast took place, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. A good harvest led Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford to plan a three-day festival to give thanks.

91 -- Members of the Wampanoag tribe who joined in at the first Thanksgiving feast.

7,519 -- People who signed Butterball Turkey Talk-Line's petition on Change.org, calling for an official Thanksgiving turkey emoji.

98 -- Years since NFL games were first played on Thanksgiving Day, in 1920.

3.5 million -- Spectators expected to line the streets of New York City to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

54.3 million -- Americans that AAA projects will travel 50-plus miles this Thanksgiving, the highest volume since 2005.

164 million -- Consumers planning to shop over Thanksgiving weekend this year, including an estimated 116 million shoppers on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 11°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Community Events