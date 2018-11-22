Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Actress criticized for Thanksgiving post

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar received backlash over a social media post about overeating during Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 5:58 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 6:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some fans bit back after Sarah Michelle Gellar used a sexy photo shoot to post about overeating during Thanksgiving.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star shared some photos from a professional shoot in which she was scantily clad to make a joke about her love of holiday indulging.

"I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep," the caption read.

That didn't go over well with a few folks who expressed their disappointment in the comments.

"Projecting the idea that we should restrict ourselves from eating food to be skinny is a dangerous and damaging mindset which clearly plagues the minds of many, including celebrities as it's pretty apparent here," one person wrote.

Some even accused the actress of "fat shaming," but Gellar said that "could not be further from my intentions."

"I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick," Gellar wrote. "This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that."

She apologized for the misunderstanding.

"I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor," Gellar wrote. "Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally "shame" any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 11°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Community Events