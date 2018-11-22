Head of Russian military intelligence dies

The head of Russian military intelligence has died at the age of 63, Russian state news agencies reported Thursday.

Igor Korobov, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, died after what the Russian military described as a "serious and prolonged illness," state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

The Main Directorate -- traditionally referred to as the GRU -- is accused by the UK of orchestrating the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, earlier this year. A US intelligence community report released in 2017 tied the GRU to the hacking of Democratic Party email accounts in the 2016 presidential election.

The investigative website Bellingcat, which claimed to have uncovered the real identity of the two Russian men suspected of involvement in the Salisbury poisonings, said they were GRU officers, contradicting official Russian claims that the two were ordinary citizens.

Korobov was appointed head of the GRU in February 2016. According to a brief profile published by state news agency TASS, Korobov joined the military in 1973 and began working in military intelligence in 1985. He occupied a number of different positions in the agency, and spoke several foreign languages, TASS reported.