Clear

Giant dust storm sweeps across Australian state

A dust storm measuring 500 kilometers (310 miles) in length is sweeping across Australia's southeast, blanke...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dust storm measuring 500 kilometers (310 miles) in length is sweeping across Australia's southeast, blanketing towns in a red haze and raising health concerns.

Satellite images show the wall of dust roughly the same distance from London to Paris as it moves across New South Wales towards the coast.

Australia

Continents and regions

New South Wales

Oceania

Authorities issued a public health alert for Sydney on Thursday, rating the air particle quality as very poor and warning children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems to stay inside.

Senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Dean Narramore told CNN affiliate 9 News the dust plume was moving quickly east.

"Much of central New South Wales is covered in dust this morning and we should see that move towards the coast in the coming hours," he said.

The haze is reminiscent of a massive dust storm measuring 500 kilometers wide and 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) in length that struck New South Wales and Queensland in 2009, turning the sky a brilliant orange.

Narramore said the system may not be as large as the previous storm but could still pose health risks.

"At this stage it is not looking as big and intense as we saw in 2009 but we're definitely going to see visibility reduced and the wind pick up," he said.

The current dust storm was caused by strong winds ahead of a low pressure system that picked up masses of loose dust particles, the result of prolonged drought in the state, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Australia is suffering from one of the worst droughts in living memory resulting in water shortages and failed crops. Farmer's livelihoods have been devastated as grazing fields have turned into dry, barren land.

In August, the whole of New South Wales, the country's most populous state, was declared 100% in drought. A month later the country experienced the driest month in more than a century.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Community Events