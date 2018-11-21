The burn scar from California's Woolsey Fire is visible from space

New imagery from NASA shows a dark scar from the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned near Malibu, California.
Although firefighters have been able to beat back the flames — the fire is 98% contained — the damage the fire left is still being assessed.
NASA's Terra satellite was able to capture this new view of the damage through a false color image from its Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer.
The burnt areas are brown; unburned vegetation is green. The light gray or white areas are buildings, roads and other developed areas.
Cal Fire says some 1,500 structures were destroyed; three firefighters were injured battling the blaze and three people died in it.
