Fire at New Jersey mansion leaves four dead in possible arson case

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two adults and two children are dead following a fire at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey that is being investigated as possible arson, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni also said authorities are investigating a separate house fire in nearby Ocean Township as arson and are looking into whether the two fires are related.

Property records show the Colts Neck home is owned by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro and that the Ocean Township home is owned by Paul and Susan Caneiro. The two homes are about 11 miles apart.

Paul Caneiro, 51, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree aggravated arson in connection to the fire Tuesday morning at his Ocean Township home. There were no injuries in that blaze.

"Both of those homes that we are talking about, they're owned by -- under public records -- by common family members," Gramiccioni said.

"I would just encourage the media and the public to not get carried away until there's reason to believe whether that might be linked or not. It's important not to do that until there is an objective reason to do so."

The call for the Colts Neck fire came in at 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday -- more than four hours after the Ocean Township fire -- and more than 20 fire departments responded. Authorities said they were not aware of any law enforcement calls to the home prior to that time.

Authorities aren't releasing the names of the victims or confirming whether they were members of the same family, Gramiccioni said Tuesday. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The prosecutor did say a deceased male was found outside the home, and that three other bodies were found inside the home and were burned severely.

Gramiccioni was asked Tuesday if a gun was found next to the man's body outside the home and whether the body had a gunshot wound. He said he couldn't "confirm or deny that," adding that the medical examiner needed time to process the scene.

There was no reason to believe that the community was in any danger at this point, he said Tuesday.

