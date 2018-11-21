Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Conners' drop big family news, there's a baby on the way

There's another Conner family member on the way.On Tuesday's episode of "The Conners," viewers learne...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:37 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's another Conner family member on the way.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Conners," viewers learned Becky Conner [Lecy Goranson], is pregnant. The news came after Becky had told her dad that she was getting nauseous at the Mexican restaurant where she works.

"I can't believe it!" her aunt, Jackie [Laurie Metcalf] said in response to her big news. "Your doctor gave you less than a five percent chance."

Related: 'Roseanne' may be gone, but audiences still tuned in to watch 'The Conners'

Becky wouldn't reveal the identity of the father, because at first she wasn't sure who it was. But after a process of elimination, Becky realized that it was the busboy at her Mexican restaurant, Emilio.

"The Conners" premiered in October without the show's main star, Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the after making racist comments in May. The show was immediately canceled but in June, ABC announced they had ordered a spinoff, without Barr.

The new season opened with Barr's character being killed off and the family grappling with her sudden death from an opioid overdose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Community Events